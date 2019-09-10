- Bitcoin's slow-moving averages point upwards and maintain momentum in the short term.
- The resolution to the mess, in a couple of more days of uncertainty.
The BTC/USD pair continues to lose strength early in the trading session. On the two-hour chart, we see the price trapped between the main moving averages.
The strongest signal for Bitcoin comes from the slope of the 100 and 200-period averages, both of which are bullish. It is the 50-period exponential moving average that is on a bearish trend and is forcing the price down.
At the $10,400 level, the SMA100, EMA50, and resistance due to price congestion converge. Above this level, the BTC/USD pair can rush higher towards $10,600. At $11,000 is the third target level for the BTC/USD in the short term.
Below the current level the first support is the SMA200 at $10,150, then the second at $10,050 and the third one at $9,780.
The MACD on the two-hour chart faithfully follows the price path. It moves on the negative side of the indicator and could deepen on the selling side.
The DMI on the two-hour chart shows the bears maintaining the strength level while the bulls retreat and do not pose a battle for leadership. The ADX remains flat and indicates the existence of a soft trend. If it were to accelerate, we could see price falls at an intense pace.
