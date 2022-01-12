The latest figures from the United States Bureau of labor statistics show that the (Consumer Price Index) CPI hit 7% in December.
Bitcoin (BTC) was volatile prior to the announcement, fluctuating over $2,000 from lows of $41,000 to $43,000 on Wednesday morning. Upon release of the figures, the price continued its upward climb, touching $44,000.
Prior to the announcement, Twitter was rife with speculation. According to a poll by @coinbureau, 53% of his 580,000 followers expected CPI to overshoot the consensus estimation of 7% inflation.
Macroeconomic specialist and cryptocurrency soothsayer Lyn Alden was on the money.
The graph for inflation from the FED over the past 10 years is eye-opening. Since the pandemic, marked in grey, the inflation level plummeted before beginning a dizzying climb to 7%.
Castle Island Ventures' Nic Carter was more tongue-in-cheek prior to the data update. In anticipation of more inflation rises, he joked that he was “looking forward to the inflationist cope if CPI prints double digits”.
Inflation rates have become of paramount concern to developed countries around the world, but particularly for the United States. 7% is the highest inflation rate since the 1980s.
Traditional markets including the S&P kicked off in the green, up 0.36%, while BTC was up 2.8% during the morning’s action.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Chainlink price likely to rally 25% as LINK continues to trend upward
Chainlink price reveals that it wants to continue heading higher, making sense from a technical perspective. On-chain metrics also suggest that its path does not harbor significant barriers. A breakdown of the $18.64 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto.com price looks ready for a 20% bounce as key support level holds
Crypto.com price could be preparing for a quick recovery as the exchange token discovered reliable support at $0.44. A key technical indicator suggests that CRO may have formed a local bottom and is ready to reverse the period of sluggish performance.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, ADA is poised for monumental gains.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.