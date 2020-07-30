Bitcoin Sentiment Analysis: Mike Novogratz predicts Bitcoin’s rally to $14,000 by October

- The founder of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz believes Bitcoin is on its way to $14,000 by October.
- Novogratz says that Bitcoin will hit $20,000 as attention shifts from stocks to the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin price has been trading bullishly since last week. However, for a couple of days this week, the largest cryptocurrency price was stuck between the key support at $10,800 and the former resistance at $11,000. On Wednesday, Bitcoin bulls renewed the bullish case with gains reclaiming the lost ground above $11,000. Unfortunately, the bulls failed to sustain the price action above $11,300 neither did they test the newly traded yearly highs at $11,400.
As for the CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, billionaire Michael Novogratz, Bitcoin is already on the path to 20,000 but first, the crypto will hit highs above $14,000 in October. According to Novogratz, one of the factors that will propel Bitcoin to $14,000 in three months is the increase in inflation rates. In addition, attention is shifting from the traditional stocks market to either Bitcoin or gold.
Bitcoin still has a lot of retail interest in it. A lot of that retail interest shifted to the story stocks, to the tech stocks, because they were just more fun, yesterday you saw a lot of money shift back over to gold and bitcoin.
Novogratz is confident that gold will continue with the rally it has nurtured in the last few months. Last week, the precious metal hit a new all-time high. Gold has been around for thousands of years and according to the CEO, it is pretty straight forward to investors. On the other hand, Bitcoin requires a degree of adoption that excites investors.
Gold has been around for 3,000 years. It’s pretty easy to buy. There’s an adoption game in bitcoin that you don’t have in gold. But I like them both.
As the US process the second stimulus package ($1,200) to its citizens, liquidity in digital markets and especially Bitcoin is bound to increase. Bitcoin offers a better alternative in terms of investment when one needs to avoid the risk of inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces stiff resistance at $11,400
BTC/USD fell from $11,908.70 to $11,097.65 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $11,400 and $11,050. The $11,400 resistance ...
ETC/USD must overcome $7.34 resistance to reach $7.50 zone
ETC/USD bears took control of the market after three consecutive bullish days, taking down the price from $7.27 to $7.18. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance and support level at ...
XRP/USD finally gets its own breakout but remains weaker
XRP has finally got a breakout of its own beating $0.235, a resistance level established on April 30. This puts XRP in a clear and strong uptrend but the digital asset is not out of the woods just yet.
EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead
EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.