Sellers are in control after bitcoin broke below a series of higher price lows from the June 22 shakeout around $29,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active during Asia hours, pushing price below $34,000 support. The cryptocurrency was trading around $32,000 at press time and is down 6% over the past 24 hours. The next level of support is seen around $30,000, which could stabilize the current sell-off.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI. Source: TradingView