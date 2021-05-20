-
Bitcoin Tested 30K area.
It fell sharply after Tesla's Suspension & China Crack Down.
Confirmation is needed for Bullish Continuation.
Crypto market is finally sharply down and we have been warning about that all the time in the past months, so seems like bigger, higher-degree corrections are now in play. The drop came firstly after Elon tweets and then after three Chinese Central Bank associates released a document on Tuesday prohibiting financial institutions and payment companies from offering any form of services involving cryptocurrencies.
In fact, we have been warning about potential drop to 29k on BTCUSD here just two days back.
As per updated Elliott Wave analysis BTCUSD made strong and quite big decline, but it's recovering now exactly from projected 29k support level, so bulls are still good and wave C can be looking for a bottom, but to confirm a bullish continuation, we need to see price back into base channel and above 47k level, otherwise we might be looking for a much deeper decline if BTC goes back to 29k lows.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
