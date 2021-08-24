Cryptocurrencies posted further net gains in early Europe on Monday and initially held firm, but there was a retreat later in the day Given that bitcoin had attracted support as an alternative safe-haven, the wider recovery in risk appetite and gains in precious metals had some impact in curbing potential support. Bitcoin dipped below $50,000, but hopes for increased global acceptance limited potential losses. There was net pressure for correction on Tuesday with bitcoin around $49,500 amid buying on dips.

Ether posted highs above $3,350 before encountering selling interest, but held above $3,300 on Tuesday.