Market picture
Bitcoin has rallied over 9% in the past 24 hours, returning to August highs and peaking near $25,000. The move looked like a short squeeze following softer-than-feared comments from the SEC. At the same time, we note that the optimism was concentrated in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The short-term technical picture has become even more bullish. Bitcoin has turned higher after correcting 61.8% of the rally since the beginning of the year and has rewritten previous highs with strong momentum. The next Fibonacci target is at 29,000, which coincides with the consolidation area from last May.
However, the picture on the weekly chart suggests that a serious tug-of-war may be taking place at current levels. A “death cross” pattern forms at 24.9, where the 50-week crosses the 200-week. And the price is now below that cross. History suggests that bitcoin gets stuck near this long curve for many weeks.
News background
Dan Morehead, CEO of cryptocurrency hedge fund Pantera Capital, said that the bear cycle in the cryptocurrency market ended in November and that bitcoin will rise. He said confidence in the cryptocurrency industry is rebounding, no matter what happens in the risky asset market.
Stablecoin issuer USDC Circle refuted Fox Business' information about possible reprisals from the SEC. Earlier, one of the network's reporters tweeted that Circle had been ordered to stop selling "unregistered securities".
Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of the Binance exchange, believes the industry could move to stablecoins pegged to other fiat currencies because of recent nagging from US regulators over the BUSD.
The ECB has urged EU banks to apply the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's restrictions on crypto assets before they come into force. Implementing the Basel standard for regulating crypto-asset risk for banks is expected to be completed by 1 January 2025.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC). The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls take charge as $0.44 shows promise of being tagged
XRP price has rallied by 6.5% in the last three days. Ripple may be embarking on a rally towards $0.44. Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise from a break below $0.361
Top altcoins of the day: SOL, AVAX, NEAR clock around 10% rise as Bitcoin crosses $24,000
Bitcoin price can be seen climbing the charts, which is having an impact on many altcoins and resulting in some of them surpassing the rally of the altcoin king, Ethereuml.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.