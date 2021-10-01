Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active during Asian trading hours as pullbacks remain limited to the $40,000 support level. Initial resistance is seen at around $45,000, which could cap further upside over the short term.
BTC was trading at about $42,900 at press time and is down 3% over the past week. Downside momentum is starting to wane, which could keep buyers active, albeit within a range between $40,000 support and $50,000 resistance.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart continues to rise from extreme oversold levels last week, suggesting that the price is starting to stabilize after a volatile month.
The RSI on the hourly chart, however, is declining from overbought levels. That means intraday buyers are starting to take some profits, although support at $40,000-$42,000 could stabilize a brief pullback.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
