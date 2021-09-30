Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active during Asia hours as pullbacks remain limited to the $40,000 support level. Initial resistance is seen around $45,000, which could cap further upside over the short-term.

BTC was trading around $42,900 at press time and is down 3% over the past week. Downside momentum is starting to wane, which could keep buyers active, albeit within a range between $40,000 support and $50,000 resistance.