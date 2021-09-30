Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active during Asia hours as pullbacks remain limited to the $40,000 support level. Initial resistance is seen around $45,000, which could cap further upside over the short-term.
BTC was trading around $42,900 at press time and is down 3% over the past week. Downside momentum is starting to wane, which could keep buyers active, albeit within a range between $40,000 support and $50,000 resistance.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart continues to rise from extreme oversold levels last week, suggesting that price is starting to stabilize after a volatile month.
-
The RSI on the hourly chart, however, is declining from overbought levels. This means intraday buyers are starting to take some profits, although support at $40,000-$42,000 could stabilize a brief pullback.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner. Ripple price is relatively less bullish, showing a lack of buying interest among investors.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
XRP price prepares for climb toward $1.11, but Ripple bulls cautiously optimistic
XRP price has sliced above a critical resistance line and is now awaiting an 18% ascent. Ripple needs to close above $0.95 for the bullish momentum to be sustained and its rally toward $1.11 to remain on the radar.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.