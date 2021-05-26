Bitcoin (BTC) made a brief move above $40,000 resistance on Tuesday but buyers were unable to sustain upside momentum. The cryptocurrency was trading around $39,700 at the time of writing and could see another attempt towards $40,000 to $45,000.

The recovery from the May 19 low is improving, which could stabilize selling pressure over the short term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is not yet overbought on the four-hour chart which suggests further buying strength, albeit briefly.

Bitcoin is now above the 50-period volume-weighted moving average on the four-hour chart but faces resistance near the 100-period moving average – a more reliable gauge of the intraday downtrend.

Bitcoin is up about 8% over the past seven days after a successful re-test around $30,000 support on Sunday.

The daily price chart is improving, although a decisive break above $40,000 is needed to maintain a bullish posture. For now, price recoveries appear counter-trend and limited to nearby resistance levels.