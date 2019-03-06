Bitcoin Review: Analyzing the false break – Trading Forensic

Welcome to Trading Forensic, our series of post-mortem reviews of trades, what we could have done and what we can learn for future moves.

Today's candidate for this forensic study is Bitcoin’s false bullish break on May 30th.

Background

BTC/USD has been rising since early December, accumulating over 250%. After overcoming the strong resistance zone between $4,550 and $5,750, it moved relentlessly to the next resistance area at $8,200. It arrived there with very deviated indicators – implying a low chance of hitting new highs.

Bitcoin surged above $8200 on May 26th but immediately failed at $8,850. After this first attempt, BTC/USD found support at $8,600.

After passing two days in this zone, Bitcoin experienced a few hours in which tension increased due to a possible break and a bullish escape – as we are so used to with Bitcoin.

The crime scene

On May 30th at 12 GMT, BTC/USD began rising rapidly, piercing upwards to $8,850 and achieving a close above the critical resistance level. Technically, the level was broken but unconfirmed. Many traders, fearful of missing the trip to the top, took bullish positions.

In the next four-hour period, the digital currency made an escape attempt and hit a high of $9,090.94. And that is when the first wave of sales appeared. Support at $8,850 was lost and it dropped quickly to $8,600. Positions were closed by activation of protection stops.

Subsequently, BTC/USD loses support at $8,600 and resumed sales, the EMA50 was drilled down, and at moments of volatility it reached the SMA100 and set a low $8,000.

After leaving behind a trace of closed trades in losses, the price recovered, conquering $8,600 where it has remained until June 3.

Forensic technical analysis



Following a trend line from the relative lows of May 18th (Exhibit A), the pair lost some of its uptrend lines. In the following days, it moves above and below the line, but from May 26th it scrupulously respects the line, sending a positive message.

However,...

Between May 28th and May 30th, the MACD crosses downwards, a sign of weakness.

A new bullish cross must accompany any attempt at a bullish break.

As we can see in Exhibit B, the crossing does not occur, which should have been interpreted as an alarm signal to refrain from taking positions.

So...

The next bearish candle closes above the trendline. Although stops could be much higher, it is very likely that many traders would choose to wait to see the behavior of BTC/USD when it reaches the trend line (A).

Fear is triggered...

The next candle opens directly below the line, a sign of weakness, and goes quickly for $8,000. The drop from highs is over 10%, and nerves take hold of weaker hands. Stops jump below $8,600 (price congestion support). It also fires sell orders by drilling into the EMA50 and the SMA100.

and panic sales were bought by strong hands...





Conclusions

Trading requires a good dose of emotional control to make reasoned decisions in an apparently unreasonable environment. I say apparently because, in reality, the market usually gives all the necessary information to make the right decisions.

The experienced trader would have been patient, seeing that BTC/USD failed to close above $8,200, confirming the validity as a support zone that reaches $8,850.







