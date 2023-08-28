Bitcoin mining revenue or “hash price” — a measure of dollars earned per TH/s per day — has slumped to levels not seen since the collapse of FTX in November 2022, while hash rate has reached new highs.
Over the past week, Bitcoin network hash rate topped 414 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Aug. 18, marking a new peak for the metric.
The peak has seen network hash rate surging 54% from what it was at the beginning of 2023 and 80% over the past 12 months, according to Blockchain.com.
BTC hash rate and price 1 year. Source: Blockchain.com
However, while the network looks good in terms of security, things are not so rosy for Bitcoin miners as revenue has fallen sharply, hitting levels when (BTC $25,922) fell to a market cycle low of around $16,500 in November 2022.
According to HashPriceIndex, revenue is just $0.060 per terahash per second per day, around half of what it was in early May when the Bitcoin Ordinals inscription frenzy caused a heavy demand for block space.
Market analyst Dylan LeClair commented on the falling revenue and hash rate peak stating that more efficient new rigs will keep being produced, “but it's almost time for the price to outpace,” meaning that prices need to adjust upwards to keep mining profitable at such high hash rates.
Miner revenue per terahash. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin miners have reportedly been relying on funds from stock sales in the second quarter to keep them afloat during the bear market.
On Aug. 24, Bloomberg reported that the 12 major publicly traded miners raised about $440 million through stock sales in Q2.
Mark Jeftovic, who runs the Bitcoin Capitalist newsletter, said, “Some mining companies are diluting shareholders at an excessive rate,” adding that “if they are diluting you faster than Bitcoin is going up, then you are going the wrong way on a treadmill.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
