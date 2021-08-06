Bitcoin (BTC) is testing resistance near $40,000 after several breakout attempts over the past three months. The short-squeeze rally lost some momentum this week, although downside appears limited around the $34,000 to $36,000 support zone.
The next level of resistance is seen at the 200-day moving average near $45,000. A successful breakout would yield an initial upside target towards $50,000-$55,000.
Bitcoin was trading around $40,600 at press time and is up 6% over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) is declining from overbought levels, which could encourage some profit-taking around resistance levels.
-
Bitcoin’s intermediate-term trend is improving after holding support above $30,000 over the past three months.
-
A decisive move above the 200-day moving average would clear the downtrend since April, although strong overhead resistance could limit price rallies into next week.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it
Bitcoin price witnessed an exponential growth after weeks of downtrend or consolidation. This move retested the range high and retraced momentarily. However, the recent upswing is most likely to push through the said resistance level and tag a crucial supply zone resting above it.
Cardano price nearing pullback as it approaches $1.44 target
Cardano price ended its explosive moves on July 26, paving the way for a slow and consolidative uptrend. This move has allowed ADA to slice through a crucial resistance level, making way to the subsequent barrier.
US Congress may be picking winners and losers with last minute amendment to crypto tax rule
President Biden's administration weighed in on the crypto tax rule and supported the compromise amendment that top Republican negotiator Senator Rob Portman proposed.
Ripple price eyes 30% upswing as Uphold announces XRP debit cards
XRP price is trading above two critical support levels. A retest of either of these barriers will likely trigger an upswing that shatters the range high and scales to tag new swing highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.