Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has slowed down in the past 2 weeks. Price action is moving sideways and failing to break below the bottom or above the top.

We do expect a bullish bounce to occur sometime soon. Price has in fact already made such a bounce at the 78.6% Fibonacci level as mentioned in our previous analysis.

The ABC or 123 remains valid as long as price stays above the 100% Fib and bottom. The 78.6% FIbonacci retracement level (blue box) is a key support zone.

BTC/USD is retesting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support level. Yesterday’s daily candle saw a bullish wick emerge after hitting that Fibonacci level again. Here is the context and what we expect next:

A deep ABC (orange) correction is probably part of a larger ABC (grey) pattern in wave 4 (pink). The recent low and bounce at the 61.8% Fib probably indicates the end of the wave A (grey) and start of the wave B (grey). The bearish move to test the bottom does not change anything to this outlook. Only a break below the bottom places it on hold (orange circle) whereas a deep retracement invalidates it (red circle). A breakout (green arrows) above the resistance zone (red box) and 21 emas should confirm a push up to test the previous top. Eventually an uptrend (blue arrow) is expected to take price for a higher high and confirm the 345 waves (pink).

On the 4 hour chart, price action is probably building an ABC (green) or 123 pattern:

The ABC or 123 remains valid as long as price stays above the 100% Fib and bottom. A break below the bottom invalidates it (red circle). A break above (green arrows) the resistance trend line (orange) and 21 ema zone could indicate a higher low and soon even a higher high. The 78.6% FIbonacci retracement level (blue box) is a key support zone.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.