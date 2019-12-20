Bitcoin (BTC) held on to $7,000 support on Dec. 20 as a major sentiment indicator revealed investors were still highly panicked by current price action.

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360

 

Bitcoin surpasses 2018’s “extreme fear”

Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets showed BTC/USD repeatedly test the $7,000 barrier on Friday, each time bouncing off to linger around $7,100. 

At press time, Bitcoin had stayed out of the $6,000 range consistently since it broke away from lower levels late on Wednesday.

Chart

Bitcoin 1-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Now, traders were noticeably split over the cryptocurrency’s short-term prospects — some predicted a return to lower levels seen earlier in the week, while others forecast bullish behavior.

Leading the bulls was the well-known but abstemious Twitter account Parabolic Trav. In a comparatively rare tweet on Friday, the social media stalwart suggested Bitcoin was ready to repeat its bull run from earlier in 2019. 

“I’m ready for parabola 2 of this bull run. You?” he wrote. 

Elsewhere, however, sentiment appeared broadly bearish. Bitcoin’s Fear & Greed Index, a tool measuring investor “emotions and sentiment” as a score out of 100, remained at 23 — classified as “extreme fear.”

For comparison, at around Bitcoin’s 2018 lows of $3,100, the Index reading was actually higher than at present — 24 in December.

Traditionally, Fear & Greed has predicted price upticks, which have followed many of the dips to “extreme fear” on its indicator. 

For comparison, BTC/USD diving to $6,400 this week triggered a rating of 15. 

 

Altcoins calm after a week of carnage

Altcoins once again copied Bitcoin as markets steadied, stemming significant losses seen over previous days. 

In the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap, most made modest gains of 1% or less. Others performed better, with Bitcoin SV (BSV) and VeChain (VET) both gaining around 6%.

Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin, stayed static at around $128 over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum

Ether 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

The overall cryptocurrency market cap was $191.1 billion, with Bitcoin’s share a touch lower at 68.2%.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm

Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wake in readiness for an action-packed weekend

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wake in readiness for an action-packed weekend

Bitcoin Cash finally let go of the former strong support at $200. The breakdown plummeted below $190 (previous buy zone) and $180. Luckily the buyer congestion at $170 put an end to the declines and kick-started the ongoing bullish momentum.

More Bitcoin Cash News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns

Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95.

More Ethereum News

TRON recovers on a steady flow of positive news

TRON recovers on a steady flow of positive news

At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0132, having recovered from the intraday low of $0.0129. The 12th largest coin has gained 2.5% since this time on Thursday amid improving sentiments on the cryptocurrency markets. 

More Tron News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location