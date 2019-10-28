The past 36 hours have changed the overall picture of Bitcoin completely. This time the volume surge was to the upside, taking the price from about $7,500 up to $8,300, hours later, in another surge, the price created a buying spike that moved it to a short-lived $10,500 high. Currently, it is running at $9424. Almost all cryptocurrencies moved substantially up, including BTC derivations BCH (+22%), BSV(+28%), with China's alternative to Ethereum, NEO, surging 66% and ONT 78%. Ethereum Tokens move relatively bullish, with TRUE(419%), MOF( 32%), and DAG(29.5%) among the best performers.
The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector grew 25% and is now $255.022 billion, and the 24H volume change is +81.6% to $69.4 Billion. Finally, Bitcoin dominance increased to 67.9%.
Hot news China, and its president Xi Jinping's declaring it is going to speed-up the development of the blockchain technology has created a wave of buying activity in all the Chinese technology sector and also seems to have boosted the rally on cryptocurrencies. Most companies in China are beginning to state their connection with blockchain to take advantage of this hype.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
In a sudden peak of buying volume, Bitcoin four-day surge created a powerful harami figure in the monthly chart. On the monthly chart, we can see that the lows of the last candle went down to almost touching the mid-Bollinger line. This line acts as the consensus of value for BTC. Now, we can recognize that the price movement from the $14,000 highs is just a correction of the last upward leg, and this Harami, if held till the end of the month, will signal another upward leg.
In the 4H chart, we see BTC price moving out of the overbought condition and still fighting to break the $10,000 barrier. The action is now supported by the $9,230 level.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|8960
|9,120
|10000
|8300
|10400
|7980
|11000
Ethereum
Ethereum Broke the pennant-like structure at the bottom and regained almost all the accumulated losses of the last three weeks. Now the price is trying to search the fair price after the exuberance created by President Xi and its bet for blockchain. The overall picture is bullish, including all technical indicators. The price is supported by $180 and $176, while the barrier to break is $187.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|176
|178.7
|187
|165
|196
|160
|202
Litecoin
Litecoin had an epic comeback after breaking its $50 support the price surged over 20% to move above $62. As happens with Bitcoin and Ethereum, Ripple is moving toward its mean represented by the mid-line of the Bollinger bands. The price is supported by the $58 level. The current outlook, with the price moving in the upper side of the Bollinger bands and themselves pointing up, is bullish.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|53
|57
|61
|50
|64
|48
|67
Ripple
Ripple also recovered its bullish stance. XRP's price, after bouncing off its 200-period SMA, profited from the general cryptocurrency rally moving up to the levels previous of its heavy drop.
Its price action is very similar to ETH and LTC, as all are trying to find a consnsus value from which continue moving. XRP's currently touched the mid-Bollinger line. The current support is $0.293 and 0.288, while the resistance to break is $0.306.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|0.282
|0.287
|0.306
|0.277
|0.325
|0.266
|0.343
