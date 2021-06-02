Bitcoin (BTC) has traded sideways over the past few days with support around $33,000 and resistance at $40,000. The world’s first cryptocurrency was trading near $37,000 at the time of writing and was down about 5% over the past seven days.

A short-term breakout from the sideways range would yield an upside target around $45,000, although resistance remains strong. For now, $40,000 is a key hurdle which could limit buying strength over the near-term.

Bitcoin is approaching resistance near the 100-period moving average ($38,337 as of press time) on the hourly chart. The corrective phase that began in May remains in effect, although selling pressure has declined over the past week.

The relative strength index (RSI) is mostly neutral on a short to intermediate-term basis which suggests price is starting to stabilize into June after a volatile month.

The broader uptrend is weakening as bitcoin remains below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. This suggests limited upside over the short-term.