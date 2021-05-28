Bitcoin (BTC) failed to sustain moves above $40,000 resistance on Thursday as the broader uptrend weakens. The cryptocurrency was trading around $36,000 at the time of writing and upside appears limited into the weekend.
A bearish trend reversal is on watch after months of slowing momentum, consolidation, and a downside break below $50,000 and $40,000. Bitcoin is down about 37% month-to-date and has experienced a series of sharp drawdowns similar to 2017 which preceded a bear market.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart has been oversold over the past week as price held support around $30,000. However, the RSI is not yet oversold on the weekly chart which suggests price upside should remain limited around $40,000.
-
Bitcoin is below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. This indicates the corrective phase that began earlier this month remains in effect.
-
On intraday charts, bitcoin failed to hold support. Further downside towards $33,000 could encourage short-term buyers and stabilize the current decline.
Despite signs of a broader trend reversal, there are still short-term opportunities for active traders. “BTC can be very volatile, especially compared to assets in traditional markets,” wrote Justin Chuh, senior trader at Wave Financial in an email to CoinDesk.
“No one is borrowing to short spot BTC, we sill have an upward sloping forward curve, and downside protection remains relatively light,” said Chuh, who added that support will need to hold above $30,000, or otherwise bitcoin would be down on the year.
Daily bitcoin chart shows support resistance levels with oversold RSI.
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hangs between whales accumulation and miners woes
Bitcoin price seems to be recuperating from the losses witnessed last week. While institutional investors’ ETF applications are helping bolster the adoption curve and hasten the process, several on-chain metrics combined with the developments surrounding regulating BTC mining in China and Iran has put a nail in the recovery’s coffin.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC positioned for 20% upswing
Ethereum Classic price has seen an eye-catching rally since its swing low on May 23. This upswing has overcome multiple resistance barriers and pierced a tough supply zone. ETC needs to move above this resistance area to continue with this bullish run.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple consolidates as bulls remain subdued
XRP price is hovering below a critical supply zone, extending from $1.094 to $1.183. The inability of Ripple bulls has led to a sideways movement so far. Even a decisive close above $1.183 does not promise a swift upswing.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.