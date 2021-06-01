Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.

Bitcoin is struggling to extend its two-day winning trend and remains coiled in a narrowing price range. The cryptocurrency is currently trading 2% lower on the day near $36,600, having faced rejection around $37,900 during the Asian hours.

The cryptocurrency dropped 35% in May, registering one of its biggest monthly drops on record. Prices are still up 25% on a year-to-date basis.