Bitcoin tested new lows.

Intraday recovery can be part of corrective rally.

RSI & NVT structure indicate further low is still ahead.

Bitcoin BTCUSD reached new lows (as we warned previously), we can see now five waves down from the all-time highs. It means that correction will take even more time, as this is just first leg A as part of a three-wave A-B-C corrective movement. So, an upcoming recovery could be just as part of a corrective rally within wave B before another decline into a wave C occurs.

Even RSI didn't manage to break above trendline so it may retest the extreme levels, while NVT is still looking for lower support, so no serious divergence yet, It tells us that Bitcoin 5th wave may not be completed yet.

BTC/USD daily Elliott Wave analysis chart

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!