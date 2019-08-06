Bitcoin entered an eighth consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, rallying above the $12,000 level after a weakening Chinese yuan triggered chaos in the markets on Monday. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allowed its currency to weaken past the key level of 7 yuan to the American dollar for the first time in more than a decade.
The PBOC move came after US President Donald Trump announced 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports. Understood to be retaliatory, the PBOC explicitly linked the yuan depreciation to the trade war. The PBOC website stated that the losses in the yuan were largely due to trade protectionism and tariffs on Chinese goods.
President Trump reacted by accusing China of manipulating its currency. He tweeted:
“China dropped the price of their currency to almost a historic low. It’s called “currency manipulation.” Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!”
The news heightened fears over the China-U.S. trade war and global equity markets sold off sharply on the news. The Dow ended Monday with a loss of 767 points.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap rallied to its highest levels since July 10th on Tuesday before giving up some of its gains. The strong performance as stocks fall has given rise to increasing discussions of Bitcoin as a hedging instrument or even as a safe haven in times of geopolitical instability.
Meanwhile, the traditional safe-haven asset gold reached a fresh 6-year high against the US dollar and reached a record high against the British pound and the Canadian and the Australian dollars, before surrendering some of its gains.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Altcoin segment weighs heavily and drags Bitcoin down
Below the current price, the first support level is at $11,270 (price congestion support), then the second at $10,675 (price congestion support) and the third one at $9,700 (price congestion support).
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days
Ethereum is said to be breaking away from the altcoins to become an independent cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, at the moment the second largest crypto is still reacting to Bitcoin price actions.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD back inside the range after a volatile session
Ripple's XRP crashed from the intraday high of $0.3246 to as low as $0.3144 in a matter of minutes amid a massive wave of bearish sentiments that flooded the cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00
Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.