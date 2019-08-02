Bitcoin reached $10,000, what is the missed thing that restricts it to be the real King?

Bitcoin trades near $10,500, adding almost 6% in the last 24 hours. The active growth phase started on the night of August 1, gaining new momentum in the morning. According to the CMC, since July 31, trading volumes have grown by 21%, which is fundamentally positive for the cryptocurrency, given the upward price trend. The BTC steadily exceeded the 50-day MA, however, it will be possible to say that the bulls took the initiative only after the breakthrough above $11,800, i.e. after the closing of the gap that marked the start of the recent sell-off. Along with the Bitcoin, altcoins also grew, but their dynamics looks much more modest.
So what are the reasons for the current spike of growth: speculations, Fed rate cut, technical reasons, fundamental events? Most often market participants refer to the decrease in the Fed's rate and the false LedgerX tweet about the launch of deliverable Bitcoin futures.
These are events from two different worlds, so why is it that the crypto community, which aims to "Satoshi's vision of a world without banks and intermediaries" so eagerly seeks to tie the dynamics of Bitcoin to processes in the traditional financial sector? In addition to being tired of accusations of Bitcoin "hollowness", market participants are trying to find any reason to justify the future growth of Bitcoin. In the case of interest rates, investors hope that the released liquidity will be directed towards risky assets, the "king" of which is Bitcoin. There are also opponents who believe that Bitcoin has absolutely nothing to do with events in the traditional financial world, and the only factor influencing the price is speculation.
Crypto market participants have also been waiting for delivery futures for Bitcoin for a very long time. They also speculate on it. Thus, LedgerX for some reason tweeted about the launch of its futures, which was denied by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Apparently, the desire to be faster than Bakkt is so great that any tricks are used.
All of the above indicates that the main driver of the cryptocurrency is speculation, not fundamental news. While all the attention is focused on Bitcoin, events where digital currencies really work as a convenient means of making payments are disappearing from investors' sight.
It turned out that USDT is very popular in the calculations between Russia and China. Chinese traders bring $10 to $30 million a day to Moscow over-the-counter trading floors, receiving tokens to their accounts. Returning home, they can easily exchange USDT for fiat, despite government bans. They are dealing with over-the-counter market maker listed on major stock exchanges, receiving a bank transfer or otherwise. Many investors doubt whether the USDT token is secured with real dollars, but who cares if the cryptocurrency is used as a transit currency and it is convenient for all parties?
The market would be very happy to have something like "Bitcoin Stable". It would draw a line under all projects like Libra or even TON. The benchmark cryptocurrency has everything: recognition, infrastructure and demand. Only one thing missed: price stability for existence as a means of payment.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD bulls defiantly push towards $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stays in the green as week’s trading grinds to a halt. After opening the week amid negative volatility, Bitcoin buyers focused on higher levels.
Сryptocurrencies should be regarded as property for tax purposes - Russia
According to the group of Russian lawyers, the taxation regime for digital assets shall be developed before the corresponding legislation comes into force.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD end week surge settles above $220
Ethereum embarked on an impeccable journey of breaking barriers on Friday. Following the extreme selling extravaganza last week, ETH/USD found support at $197.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD hovers below critical $12.00
NEO has recovered from the intraday low of $11.66 to trade at $11.74 at the time of writing. However, the coin is still 1.2% lower both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.