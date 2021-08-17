Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a sideways range as the short-squeeze rally takes a breather. Buyers could start to take profits ahead of the $50,000 resistance level, although support around $40,000-$42,000 could stabilize a pullback.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $46,900 at press time and is roughly flat over the past week.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView