Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a sideways range as the short-squeeze rally takes a breather. Buyers could start to take profits ahead of the $50,000 resistance level, although support around $40,000-$42,000 could stabilize a pullback.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $46,900 at press time and is roughly flat over the past week.
Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is declining from overbought levels, which typically precede price pullbacks. The RSI has a slight negative divergence with price as upside momentum wanes.
-
Bitcoin is trading around the 200-day moving average and will need to breakout of a short-term range to resume the uptrend.
-
Support is seen around the top of the prior two-month consolidation phase between $40,000 and $42,000. A successful re-test of these levels could yield further upside towards $50,000 and $55,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
