- Bitcoin is hovering above $8,000 ans the short-lived upside momentum faded away.
- BayernLB predicts Bitcoin's growth towards $90,000 due to the halving event.
Bitcoin retreated below SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily timeframe, which makes the coin vulnerable to further losses towards $8,000. As long as this barrier stays unbroken, Bitcoin bulls have a chance to angineer a new recovery attempt with the first aim at $8,500. This resistance stopped BTC/USD on Tuesday and may serve as a formidable hurdle during the next bull’s run.
While the short-term picture remains uncertain, the long-term forecasts are mostly optimistic as the upcoming halving event is traditionally regarded as a strong bullish catalyst for the price.
Thus, according to One of the largest banks in Germany, Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB), BTC/USD may hit $90,000. The analysts used a stock-to-flow approach Seyfedin Ammus models and s theory of a popular cryptocurrency analyst Plan B to forecast Bitcoin price in 2020 to predict Bitcoin’s price in 2020.
BayernLB considers the model quite convincing in terms of econometrics and heuristics. The bank is convinced that bitcoin is very similar to gold in some aspects, which means that asset will demonstrate a similar ratio of reserves and growth after the halving scheduled in 2020.
“One of our key insights: Whereas gold has had to earn its high stock-to-flow ratio “the hard way“ over the course of millennia, Bitcoin’s purely digital character enables “supply engineering,” which causes the stock-to-flow ratio to rise at a breakneck pace,” the researchers wrote.
Bitcoin’s technical picture
We will need to see a sustainable move above SMA200 daily at $8,460 for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $9,000 and $9,300 ( the middle line of a daily Bollinger Band). On the downside, the initial support is created by psychological $8,000 and followed by the recent low at $7,700.
BTC/USD, one-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) has a bullish potential in October - Research
Delphi Digital is a research company specializing in digital assets that offers an institutional-grade analysis on digital assets and decentralized networks.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls reclaim $56 support amid growing demand across the market
The cryptocurrency market is currently reviving the trend following minor corrections from what analysts regard as a fake. Litecoin is flexing its bullish muscles after failing to impress the investors over the last couple of days.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00
EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86
The cryptocurrency market failed to develop sustainable recovery, slips back into the red territory
The cryptocurrency market alternates between green and red days amid growing indecision. While Tuesday saw a strong recovery across the board, Wednesday brought some disappointment and pushed Bitcoin and all major altcoins back into the negative territory.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.