Bitcoin
In the crypto market, the sentiment is only improving, and retail investors are more convinced there is nothing that is going to stop the Bitcoin price from rising all the way to $100K in the coming months. The fact is that a decent amount of Bitcoin supply is under institutional clients and US corporates' control. The trend is only picking more steam as the mainstream media is generating only one thing—FOMO. Traders who have been part of the bitcoin journey are joining the rally as the price continues to break important psychological resistance levels such as 40K, 45K, and the next one is 50K. The price almost took the 50K price level over the weekend. However, the momentum is back today as the price continues to form higher lows and higher highs.
An important thing that we all need to pay attention to is that the Bitcoin rally for this year is still a lot different than the one which saw back in 2017. The current moves consist of series of higher lows and higher highs followed by a period of consolidation or small retracement. In 2017, we only saw the price exploding to the upside, and more importantly, there wasn't any institutional support at that time. Given the fact that billionaire, US corporate, and institutional clients are supporting the current rally, the Bitcoin volatility has tamed to a larger extent. The next target, once the price moves about 50K, is really the 65K.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as momentum builds for another leg up
Bitcoin has, for the first time in history, broken above the $50,000 mark. The journey to this incredible milestone became apparent over the weekend, but bulls lost steam. The flagship cryptocurrency was forced to retreat to $46,000, allowing more buyers to join the bandwagon.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA sits on stable support preparing for a 60% breakout
Cardano price seems to be finding a foothold above the $0.87 support level before entering a new uptrend. A confluence of bullish signals notes that an upswing is inevitable if ADA closes above the $0.92 resistance level. Cardano price was able to recover after ...
XLM price targets a rebound towards $0.70 after defending critical support level
Stellar climbed above the 26-EMA on the 12-hour chart on January 28 and hasn’t lost the support level since then. In the past 24 hours, the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, but XLM bulls managed to hold the 26-EMA once again, with a significant 27% rebound.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC faces just one key resistance level before new high to $280
Litecoin faced a significant sell-off in the past 24 hours, like the rest of the market. Nonetheless, bulls bought most of the dip and aim for new highs as they only face one key resistance level before a massive breakout. However, LTC could see a significant pullback before a new leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.