A look at the rally in Bitcoin & Ethereum. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Cardano and Bitcoin set the pace for the end of May crypto rallies
Bitcoin majestically stepped above $9,600 after breaking the key hurdle at $9,400 for the first time in seven days. This incredible recovery follows last week’s dive to $8,600. BTC/USD has spent the majority of the time this week trying to climb above $9,000.
XRP/USD drops below $0.2000 after a failure at $0.2030
XRP/USD tested the intraday high at $0.2031, but the strong resistance located around this area discouraged the short-term bulls and pushed XRP/USD below $0.2000 by press time.
ETH/USD breaks out into the $220 zone, will it be $230 or $210 next?
Ethereum price followed in the footsteps of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. BTC sprung upwards and for the first time in seven days, stepped above $9,600.
EOS/USD slumps below 4-hour SMA200, focus on $2.54
EOS/USD attempted a recovery above 4-hour SMA200 (currently at $2.65) and touched the intraday high at $2.67. However, the upside momentum proved unsustainable as the price of the digital asset dropped to $2.62
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.