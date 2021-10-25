Bitcoin was pushing back up Monday after experiencing a price dip below $60,000 over the weekend, down from the all-time high near $67,000 reached last week.
As of press time the cryptocurrency was up 4% over the last 24 hours, trading around $62,900.
The drop in funding rates is the most notable indicator seen over the weekend, according to Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at Stack Funds.
“This is extremely bullish given where we are,” said Dibb.
Funding rates across major exchanges were lower over the weekend, making it cheaper for traders to take more long leverage on bitcoin. Funding rates are payments to long or short traders based on the difference between the perpetual contract market and the current price, according to the crypto exchange Binance.
When funding rates drop, it’s generally a sign that there’s less demand from traders for leverage (borrowed funds) to bet on price gains – an indication that the market is becoming less overheated. The lower funding rates also make it cheaper for traders to put on new leveraged positions.
Dibb said he sees the rally continuing from here and that the recent pullback was needed to cool down speculators.
Bitcoin is still down 6% from its all time high reached last week on Oct. 20, at $66,974.77.
VanEck Bitcoin futures ETF
In contrast to Dibb’s bullish take, Laurent Kssis, director of CEC Capital, an independent crypto financial services firm, thinks a downward trend is more likely around the $50,000 channel before the market starts to appreciate again..
The increase in price comes ahead of the expected launch on Monday of the third bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), from VanEck, which will trade under the stock ticker XBTF.
ProShares was the first to secure the long-awaited approval of a bitcoin futures ETF by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and started trading last week. Another bitcoin futures ETF, from Valkyrie Investments, launched on Friday.
Alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether (ETH), solana (SOL) and cardano are all up between 1% and 11% on the day.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu to flip Dogecoin as analysts see SHIB price rising to $0.01
Shiba Inu token emerged as the third most traded cryptocurrency in the past 24 hours after hitting a new all-time high. Experts have predicted that the memecoin will soon rank in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price has been due for a retracement after rallying for three straight weeks in October. This came on October 21, when BTC began a correction that is now holding up pretty well above a psychological barrier.
Chainlink partners with AP while LINK price prepares for 50% advance
Chainlink price has been struggling for after May 19 crash and has stayed below a crucial barrier since then. However, LINK is turning around as it coils up to grapple with this hurdle and trigger a new upswing.
Ethereum heads toward ETH2 and Triple Halving with Altair upgrade on October 27
Following the launch of EIP-1559, the next key upgrade adds features to the beacon chain before the merge. The Altair beacon chain may be the only upgrade to the Ethereum network before transitioning from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Despite the drop in prices of most DeFi tokens, TVL crossed $100 billion last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.