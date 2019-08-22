Bitcoin (BTC)price will never make it to $50,000, gold bug and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has claimed in the latest attack on the largest cryptocurrency.
‘This is hysterical’
In a social media debate on Aug. 20, Schiff, who is well known for his distaste for Bitcoin, said that gold would definitely reach $5,000 in the future.
Schiff was debating with Joe Kernen, the CNBC host who recently interviewed Bitcoin proponent and regular Schiff troll, Anthony Pompliano.
“Prior the 2008 financial crisis, when I was still invited on CNBC, Joe was critical of my advice to buy gold. Joe was wrong to be bearish on gold then, and he's wrong to be bullish on Bitcoin now!” he summarized.
Kernen subsequently reminded Schiff about his $5,000 gold prediction, which has yet to come true. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors and another CNBC regular, chimed.
“This is hysterical,” he summarized about the gold prediction.
“Gold will eventually hit $5K. Bitcoin will never hit 50K”
This emboldened the already outspoken Schiff, who then went on record to announce that BTC/USD would fail to attain levels predicted by Lee.
“My gold forecast came a lot closer than your Bitcoin forecast. Plus at least gold will eventually hit 5k. Bitcoin will never hit 50k,” he wrote.
Twitter reactions pointed out the relative irony of Schiff’s bearishness, given the fact he both owns Bitcoin himself and accepts it for payments through his gold business.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD needs $10,200 to blast towards $11,000 – Confluence Detector
A newly released research by Arcane Research says that Bitcoin dominance is at 90% and not 70% as has been widely accepted. The report is published by Forbes is causing quite a stir in the market.
IOTA conquers the 50 SMA following in the footsteps of Ethereum Classic
IOTA price is back in the green alongside several other cryptocurrencies. The grandparent cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is still nursing wounds after the bear’s mauling. $0.2325 - $0.2350 is coming up as an incredible support area.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin real market dominance is 90% leaving altcoins with a mere 10%
New research is showing some interesting features regarding the total market capitalization in the cryptocurrency market. The report published by Forbes on August 22 claims that Bitcoin has a 90% dominance in the market.
Ethereum Classic on full throttle: ETC breaks away from Bitcoin and the park
In a Bitcoin bearish market, Ethereum Classic defies the general trend to post impressive gains. In fact, the crypto has been breaking one barrier after another from Monday this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...