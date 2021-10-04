AXS, LUNA and a handful of altcoins rallied to new highs shortly after Bitcoin price rallied to $49,200.
On Sunday bulls made their intentions clear by briefly pushing Bitcoin (BTC) price above the $49,000 level, a move that prompted many traders on crypto Twitter to call for the top-ranked digital asset to knock down the psychological resistance at $50,000.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after trading in a range with an upper limit near $48,200 for several days, bulls managed to break higher and climb to an intraday high at $49,242, capping a 20% rally since trading at a low of $40,890 on Sept. 29.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
The weekend gains for Bitcoin come following a rollercoaster week that began with the markets struggling for momentum after a renewed regulatory crackdowns in China weighed on the market's sentiment. By the end of the week, some positive news came from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell who confirmed that the Fed has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies.
The bullish move from BTC rippled across the markets and helped lift altcoin prices, with multiple coins in the top-200 realizing double-digit gains.
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
Terra (LUNA) saw its price breakout ahead of the rest of the market and climbed 23.34% from its low of $37.52 on Oct. 2 to reach a new all-time high at $46.09 in the early morning hours on Oct. 3. Secret Network (SCRT) also rallied to gain 20.3% and hit a daily high at $3.07.
Other notable increases include a 13% gain for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and a12.4% surge in Tezos (XTX) and Axie Infinity (AXS) price.
The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $2.161 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 41.4%.
