Bitcoin price saw its gains being erased in the US trading session on Monday.

BTC is sideways for now as markets are waiting to see the next step.

Expect the Christmas rally not to be over yet, but it will start with a higher grind instead of a breakout.

Bitcoin (BTC) price was on the cusp of booking a good start for the week on Monday, but that was before US data came out in the form of ISM and PMI numbers. Both numbers came out higher as expected and pointed to a positive turnaround. Global markets at the moment are in an idiosyncratic moment where good numbers are actually bad, as they suggest more rate hikes by the Fed, which are squeezing the life out of the economic system.

BTC traders freeze on lack of guidance

Bitcoin price could be trading higher but with a less agile or aggressive tilt as traders are suddenly freezing on the back of two second-tier economic data points that came out on Monday in the US trading session. Both numbers, ISM and PMI, showed a U-turn move upwards, which shows that the economic activity in the US is picking up again. The Fed and Fed Chair Powell are doing everything they can to bring economic activity lower to reduce inflation.

BTC thus is being halted in its tracks on the back of these renewed jitters, as traders will be looking for additional moves in the markets that confirm that the Christmas rally is still intact and good to go. Do not expect any easing or dovish messages from any Fed members as they are on hiatus due to the blackout period ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. With the lack of guidance around these numbers, expect the BTC Christmas rally to be adjusted toward $18,000 as a price target around the monthly pivot.

BTC/USD daily chart

As more data points are set to come out before the Fed meeting, another high number could be seen bringing down the price action even more. Certainly, next week on Tuesday, US inflation numbers are set to come out, and any pickup in that numbers would trigger a nosedive move in BTC towards $16,020. Should that happen, the Christmas rally will not evolvehappen this year and could see Bitcoin price flirting with $15,000 to the downside.