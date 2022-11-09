Bitcoin price fell to $17,740 on Wednesday, making a lower low in the current downtrend.

Derivatives volume rose significantly within the last 24 hours.

Most of the contacts were shorts as traders were betting against a recovery.

Bitcoin price on November 9 reacted to the broader market collapse after losing multi-month support of $17,591 of June 2022 lows. The big crypto did manage to recover slightly towards the end of November 8, but the persistent bearishness has resulted in the price falling again. The breakdown reaffirms the iconic crypto's longer-term downtrend and suggests further losses on the horizon.

Bitcoin price fails to make a comeback

Bitcoin price, at its lowest on November 8, fell to $17,500 before climbing to close above $18,000. Although down by 5.05% on November 9, the king coin can be seen treading the $17,600 lows. While the FTX-induced FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) came to an end this morning, the effects of the November 8 events continue to impact the price.

During the broader market downfall, Bitcoin traders have found an opportunity to make money by betting the price will fall. Exchanges such as FTX and dYdX recorded some of the highest volume of short contracts in months. The funding rate for Bitcoin on both exchanges declined severely, falling to as much as five-month lows.

Bitcoin Funding Rate on exchanges

This was also verified by the amount of derivative activity registered across all exchanges in the case of Bitcoin. Both Future and Options volume were at their monthly highs, with the latter hitting almost $2 billion in 24 hours.

Furthermore, the excessive shorting was also visible on the Options Open Interest (OI) Put/Call ratio. This indicator is basically used to determine the sentiment that is persisting in the Options market. When it is high, it usually indicates negative sentiment. Thus, the ratio being at its highest in a month shows that the market is extremely bearish.

Bitcoin’s next targets

Currently, Bitcoin is below every major support line that it held previously. Falling through the five-month-long critical support line, BTC fell below the bottom of the Fibonacci Retracement of April to June decline. At the moment, Bitcoin’s $17,613 market value is vulnerable to further drawdown, with the king coin looking at $16,455 as its next critical support.

BTCUSD 1-day chart

However, since the FUD in the crypto market eased this morning on the news that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had come to the rescue of troubled fellow crypto-exchange FTX, recovery could begin by tomorrow, preventing a freefall or excessive decline. This would make $18,600 as Bitcoin’s next major resistance which would put BTC back at the level of the July lows.