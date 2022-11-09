- Bitcoin price fell to $17,740 on Wednesday, making a lower low in the current downtrend.
- Derivatives volume rose significantly within the last 24 hours.
- Most of the contacts were shorts as traders were betting against a recovery.
Bitcoin price on November 9 reacted to the broader market collapse after losing multi-month support of $17,591 of June 2022 lows. The big crypto did manage to recover slightly towards the end of November 8, but the persistent bearishness has resulted in the price falling again. The breakdown reaffirms the iconic crypto's longer-term downtrend and suggests further losses on the horizon.
Bitcoin price fails to make a comeback
Bitcoin price, at its lowest on November 8, fell to $17,500 before climbing to close above $18,000. Although down by 5.05% on November 9, the king coin can be seen treading the $17,600 lows. While the FTX-induced FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) came to an end this morning, the effects of the November 8 events continue to impact the price.
During the broader market downfall, Bitcoin traders have found an opportunity to make money by betting the price will fall. Exchanges such as FTX and dYdX recorded some of the highest volume of short contracts in months. The funding rate for Bitcoin on both exchanges declined severely, falling to as much as five-month lows.
Bitcoin Funding Rate on exchanges
This was also verified by the amount of derivative activity registered across all exchanges in the case of Bitcoin. Both Future and Options volume were at their monthly highs, with the latter hitting almost $2 billion in 24 hours.
Furthermore, the excessive shorting was also visible on the Options Open Interest (OI) Put/Call ratio. This indicator is basically used to determine the sentiment that is persisting in the Options market. When it is high, it usually indicates negative sentiment. Thus, the ratio being at its highest in a month shows that the market is extremely bearish.
Bitcoin’s next targets
Currently, Bitcoin is below every major support line that it held previously. Falling through the five-month-long critical support line, BTC fell below the bottom of the Fibonacci Retracement of April to June decline. At the moment, Bitcoin’s $17,613 market value is vulnerable to further drawdown, with the king coin looking at $16,455 as its next critical support.
BTCUSD 1-day chart
However, since the FUD in the crypto market eased this morning on the news that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had come to the rescue of troubled fellow crypto-exchange FTX, recovery could begin by tomorrow, preventing a freefall or excessive decline. This would make $18,600 as Bitcoin’s next major resistance which would put BTC back at the level of the July lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance acquires FTX to bring an end to FTT-induced FUD
Binance and FTX have been making headlines for the last week following the Alameda controversy. In the same duration, FTX's native token FTT's market value plunged significantly, leading the entire crypto market into a collapse.
Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX?
Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.
Decentraland price wipes out retail traders, here's what could happen next
Decentraland price witnessed a bearish storm during the midterm elections. As the price hovers below $0.60, traders are forced to question will the downtrend continue. Or have the bulls already capitulated?
Dogecoin: Is a 40% decline a DOGE discount or early signs of destruction?
Dogecoin price fell aggressively during the US midterm elections. After a 40% decline, investors are questioning what could happen next. Key levels have been defined to determine DOGE’s next potential move.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.