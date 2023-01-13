- El Salvador Congress approved the digital securities law allowing the country to sell its Bitcoin bonds.
- Through the funds raised from the sale of the bonds, the country will be buying more BTC with half of it and building the Bitcoin city with the rest of it.
- Bitcoin price is enjoying the bullishness that arrived after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, trading at $19,800.
Bitcoin has been El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s subject of interest for a long time now. So much so that the leader is willing to build a city around it. And in order to do so, Bukele is finding ingenious ways to raise the necessary money, which is agreed upon by other people as well.
El Salvador sets eyes on making Bitcoin City a reality
El Salvador Congress approved a bill on Thursday that is central to making President Nayib Bukele’s dream come true. The digital securities law that would enable the country to sell the first of its kind Bitcoin-backed bonds was passed by Congress with almost 80% approval.
The bill is also what allows the development of Bitcoin City, a tax-free town built to amp up BTC mining using the geothermal energy from the nearby volcano. For the same, $500 million out of the $1 billion raised through the sale of Bitcoin bunds will be dedicated.
The rest of the $500 million will be used by the country to buy more Bitcoin. Shareholders themselves will enjoy the profits earned through the rise in Bitcoin price.
While the move has not been much appreciated by economic organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it has been accepted by its people. As per the IMF, the bonds are a risk to not only the country’s economy but also to its investors.
Bitcoin price continues uptrend
Bitcoin price has been enjoying appreciation for the last 48 hours as the release of the inflation rate for the month of December 2022 pushed the price up. The 6.5% inflation rate met expectations and stood far below November’s 7.1%. Consequently, the crypto market ameliorated, bringing Bitcoin to trade at $19,886.
The king coin is nearing the $20,000 mark and would be able to sustain it, provided it can breach the $20,108 resistance level. This would enable the cryptocurrency to jump and flip $20,480 into a support level, further pushing the price toward $21,000.
BTC/USD 8-hour chart
However, if the sudden bullishness is met with some cool down or corrections, Bitcoin price could slip to test the immediate support level at $18,939. Declining further will bring the price to the critical support level at $18,132, losing which would invalidate the bullish thesis, throwing the king coin below the $17,160 mark.
