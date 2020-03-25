Bitcoin (BTC) has a maximum 15% chance of falling below $3,800 if current price levels continue, says trader Tone Vays as BTC nears $7,000.
In a YouTube update on March 24, an increasingly bullish Vays updated his outlook for BTC/USD. He argued that at around $6,750, the pair was sitting at resistance.
Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360
Vays: Don’t wait for the dip
Break above $6,800 and Bitcoin would all but eliminate the likelihood of dipping to new lows under $3,800 — only a 15% chance would remain.
“Going above $6,800 would maybe give me 85% confidence we’re not going to go below this — and we’re almost there, we’ve almost broken it; we’re sitting at resistance,” he said.
“Right now, I believe there’s a 20-25% chance we’re going to go below $3,800.”
At press time, BTC/USD was gaining momentum towards $7,000, passing the $6,800 threshold to hit $6,920.
As Cointelegraph reported, Vays had previously sounded the alarm about a potential Bitcoin collapse to as low as $2,000 before May’s block reward halving.
Now, however, he told traders that it was foolish to avoid entering the market in the hope of catching the next dip. He continued:
“That still means that you can’t wait; you can’t wait for another pullback to $3,500 — you should be in Bitcoin by now.”
Fed’s “unlimited money” facilitates $100K BTC price
Vays was speaking as United States lawmakers agreed on a giant stimulus package to bail out consumers and businesses over coronavirus. The package, worth an estimated $6 trillion, followed the Federal Reserve embarking “unlimited” money printing.
For multiple commentators, including Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, fiscal trends suggest that it would be even easier for Bitcoin to hit a $2 trillion market cap.
Dan Held, director of business development at fellow exchange Kraken, added on Twitter:
“$6,000,000,000,000 stimulus package for just one country. And you don't think Bitcoin can reach a $2T market cap? ($100k/coin).”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin cautiously higher; market slowly recovers from the shock
BTC/USD has been hovering around $6,700. The coin has gained 3.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. BTC hit the intraday high at $6,789 but failed to hold the ground.
XRP/USD needs to clear $0.1730 to break the lockdown
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1620, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has been range-bound recently, despite large movements in Bitcoin and some other altcoins.
TRX/USD recovery stuck, but the outlook remains positive
TRX, now the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $759 million, has settled at $0.0114 and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.
BCH/USD drops after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve
BCH/USD encountered resistance at the SMA 20 curve and fell from $228.65 to $222.75 following a bullish Tuesday. While the price is trending in an upward channel formation, the bulls will need to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.