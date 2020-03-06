Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC/USD stay above $9,000 after breaking past the key psychological level?

- BTC/USD went up from $8,758 to $9,072.35 this Thursday.
- There are three strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,065, $9,160 and $9,240.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD dropped a little from $9,072.35 to $9,046 in the early hours of Friday. This followed a heavily bullish Thursday, where BTC/USD jumped up from $8,758 to $9,072.35. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,065, $9,160 and $9,240. $9,065 has the one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low and one-hour Bollinger Band. $9,160 has the 4-hour Bollinger Band, while $9,240 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-hour Bollinger Band.
On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $8,825, which has the SMA 5, SMA 10 and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
