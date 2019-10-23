Bitcoin price prediction: What are the odds of a sprint to $9,000? Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin is stuck in a wide range between $8,800 and $7,800.
- The support at $7,800 must be defended at all costs because of the weak support towards $7,000.
Bitcoin has revisited the areas below $8,000 mid through this week’s trading. The price struggled to stay above $8,000 during the Asian session on Wednesday. However, the pressure from the sellers coupled with increasing selling volume overwhelmed the bulls. BTC/USD touched an intraday low of $7,937 which has given way for the current drab recovery aiming for $8,000.
Bitcoin Confluence levels
Bitcoin has been going through a series of up and down movements over the past few weeks. One level that has come out strong is the support at $7,800. This region has been tested severally without giving in. Besides, the bounce from the level has resulted in significant movements above $8,000. For instance, the most recent correction pulled above $8,300 before hitting a snag at $8,350.
On the upside $8,800 is the most significant barrier. Trading above this level has been unsustainable on several accounts. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been left to dance between the wide range of $8,800 and $7,800. If Bitcoin clears this resistance once again, chances of rising above $9,000 will be huge. However, a breakdown under $7,800 could easily force Bitcoin to $6,400 (a key support during 2018’s downtrend).
For now, the confluence detector highlights $8,086 as the most critical resistance zone. It is home to the previous high 4-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the Simple Moving Average ten one-hour among other indicators. If broken and the bulls will find a catalyst supported by increasing bullish volume, Bitcoin could easily tackle $8,500 hurdle and grind towards $9,000.
The confluence tool can tell that Bitcoin’s risk of dropping beneath $7,000 is massive. The support highlighted at $7,754 is medium-strong. The indicators that converge here are the pivot point one-week support 1 and the previous month low. The remaining support areas towards $7,000 are almost none-existent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
