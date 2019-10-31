Bitcoin price prediction: Strong stack of support keeps BTC/USD above the $9,000 level - Confluence Detector

- The confluence detector shows healthy resistance levels at $9,220 and $9,165.
- The support stack lies from $8,985-$9010, which keeps the price up.
BTC/USD is on course for charting four consecutive bearish days. So far this Thursday, BTC/USD has fallen from $9,162.45 to $9,093. The hourly BTC/USD chart shows that the price fell to $9,046, where it found intraday support and then jumped up. The price went up and found intraday resistance at $9,225.65 and then dropped to $9,093. The confluence detector shows two healthy resistance levels at $9,220 and $9,165. On the downside, there is a support stack from $8,985-$9010, which keeps the price up. There is another strong support level at $8,950.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
Looking at the resistance levels, $9,220 has the one-week Pivot Point resistance one and one-hour previous high. $9,165 has the four-hour previous low, one-hour previous low, five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), one-hour Bollinger band middle curve and SMA 10.
On the downside, the $8,985-$9010 stack has the one-day previous low, SMA 200 and one-day Pivot Point support one. $8,950 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
