Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance stack prevent BTC/USD from breaking past $8,600 - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD fell from $8,725 to $8,665 this Wednesday.
- One strong support level lies at $8,475.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD fell from $8,665 to $8,584 so far this Thursday. The bears are in control of the market for the second straight day, as they were able to drop the price of the asset from $8,725 to $8,665 this Wednesday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is a strong resistance stack from $8,600-$8625, preventing the price from going up. There is another strong resistance at $8,675.
The $8,600-$8625 stack has the 15-min and one-hour Previous Lows, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level and one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve. The $8,675 level has the SMA 5. SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200 and one-hour Bollinger Band.
On the downside, healthy support lies at $8,475, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Strong resistance stack prevent BTC/USD from breaking past $8,600
BTC/USD fell from $8,665 to $8,584 so far this Thursday. The bears are in control of the market for the second straight day, as they were able to drop the price of the asset from $8,725 to $8,665 this Wednesday.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bows to the rejection at $0.24
After opening the session on Thursday at $0.2368, Rippled only managed to hit an intraday high at $0.2369. However, the high selling activity, emanating from the recent rejection at $0.24, forced XRP to ...
ETH/USD downtrend eyes $160 key support area
Ethereum commenced the trading on Thursday with a bearish momentum as an extension of the selling pressure witnessed on Wednesday. The price corrected from $167 to touch a low of $163.78.
Dash Price Update: Dash/USD nose-dives 3% on hitting key resistance
Dash has been forced to deal with increasing selling activity following a failed attempt to break above a key trendline resistance line. In addition, to that, the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart resistance around ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...