- The crypto market has sold off once again today and Bitcoin trades 1.40% lower.
- There is a support level lower down at 7,080.50 bulls are hoping will hold.
BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart
The 4-hour chart has shown a break of the triangle pattern to the downside.
All hope is not lost for the bulls as they need to see how the price will react at the 7,080.50 support level.
The volume still seems to be supporting the sell-side on the Coinbase exchange.
The main support wave low is holding at 6,526.00 and if this breaks it will be a very bearish signal.
BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart
The 10-minute timeframe shows the bulls tried to hold on to the support before it broke.
If the market does move back up lookout for the retest of the 7,262.87 previous support which could now be resistance in the short term.
Also, the psychological 7K level on the downside may play a pivotal role.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7234.5
|Today Daily Change
|-103.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|7337.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7414.03
|Daily SMA50
|8185.86
|Daily SMA100
|8717.75
|Daily SMA200
|9376.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7654.18
|Previous Daily Low
|7274.39
|Previous Weekly High
|7770.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|7082.55
|Previous Monthly High
|9580.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|6526.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7419.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7509.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7190
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7042.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6810.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7569.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7801.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7949.57
