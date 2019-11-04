Bitcoin price prediction: Lags assault on $9,295 prominent resistance range – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin movements remained suppressed all through the weekend session.
- Correction towards $10,000 starts to look like a pipe dream.
Bitcoin is still extending the consolidation phase above $9,000 ten days after the pump to levels above $10,500. Correction towards $9,500 is becoming a pipe dream, although buyers still have eyes on $10,000. Fortunately, $9,000 is coming up as a credible support area likely to stir action to towards $9,500.
According to the confluence detector tool, $9,200 is the first resistance zone. A cluster of indicators is converging in the zone to form the resistance. Some of the indicators include the previous high one-hour, previous high 15-minutes, SMA five one-hour, Bollinger Band 15-mins middle, the Simple Moving Average (SMA) 15-mins, and Bollinger Band one-hour middle.
The most prominent resistance is observed at $9,295.24 and is home to the SMA five one-day, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, SMA 50 four-hour and SMA 200 one-hour. If Bitcoin buyers manage to clear the resistance at this level, we could see more action towards $10,000 in the coming weeks.
On the flip side, most relevant support area is $9,009. Highlighting the zone is the SMA ten one-day, SMA 200 one-day and Bollinger Band four-hour lower. Other mild support zones include $8,819 and $8,533.
More confluence levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
