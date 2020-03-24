- BTC/USD flew up from $5,831 to $6,511.64 this Monday.
- On the downside, BTC/USD has two healthy support levels at $6,425 and $6,365.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bulls are in cruise control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $6,511.64 to $6,588.75. Earlier this Monday, the price blew past the $6,000 zone as it flew up from $5,831 to $6,511.64. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance on the upside, so the price may go up even more. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $6,425 and $6,365. $6,425 has the one-day FInonacci 23.6% retracement level and SMA 100, while $6,365 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and SMA 10.
