BTC/USD bulls are in cruise control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $6,511.64 to $6,588.75 . Earlier this Monday, the price blew past the $6,000 zone as it flew up from $5,831 to $6,511.64 . The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance on the upside, so the price may go up even more. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $6,425 and $6,365 . $6,425 has the one-day FInonacci 23.6% retracement level and SMA 100, while $6,365 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and SMA 10.

