BTC/USD bulls struggle at the local resistance zone.

Important support is created by $9,000 handle.

Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the range below $9,200 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $9,300. The first digital coin is influenced by global sentiments and may be vulnerable to further losses if the US stock market drops from the recent highs following the bearish momentum during the Asian session. Risk aversion and concerns about the global economy amid the signs of growing China-US tensions may play the role of a bearish trigger for BTC in the short run.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,193. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday with the local resistance created by $9,200 and channel support at $9,000.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are a few technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means, Bitcoin may have a hard time building a momentum. The downside looks like the path of least resistance at this stage.

Resistance levels

$9,200 - $9,250 - 1-hour SMA200 and SMA50, 4-hour SMA50 and SMA10, the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly and daily, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily

$9,500 - 161.8% Fibo projection daily, the highest level of the previous week

$9,800 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2

Support levels

$9,000 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band

$8,800 - daily SMA100

$8,500 - daily SMA200, Pivot Point 1-month Support 2

BTC/USD, 1-day