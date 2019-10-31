Bitcoin price prediction: CME’s new BTC options contract terms – Confluence Detector \

- New CME BTC contract specifications to be effected after approval.
- Bitcoin defends $9,063 support as bulls return for another round of gains.
The existing Bitcoin futures contract on the Chicago Merchantile Exchange Group [CME] will soon be subjected to new specifications according to a recent announcement. The new specifications are probably going to be effected early 2020. However, CME is yet to receive the required approval for the said options contracts.
The new specifications provide that at the time of contract trading termination, a provision will be provided for them to be moved to a single Bitcoin futures contract. A single Bitcoin futures contract holds five Bitcoins. The price for BTC will be referred to in USD.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin is gradually returning in the green amid a general upward correction in the market. The price is above $9,200 from an intraday low of $9,063. The confluence detector shows Bitcoin bulls knock on the barrier at $9,227. The various indicators hauled up in this zone including the previous high 15-minutes, previous high one-hour, pivot point one-week resistance one, previous high four-hour high and Bollinger Band one-hour upper. The next resistance is observed at $9,799.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin is supported at $9,036, a zone highlighted above the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the pivot point one-day support one and the Simple Moving Average (SMA) 200 one-day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Strong stack of support keeps BTC/USD above the $9,000 level
BTC/USD is on course for charting four consecutive bearish days. So far this Thursday, BTC/USD has fallen from $9,162.45 to $9,093. The hourly BTC/USD chart shows that ...
ETH/USD retreats from the $190-zone, struggling to stay above $180
ETH/USD is on course of charting a second straight bearish day after failing at the $190-level. So far today, the price of ETH/USD has dropped from $183.50 to $182.65. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price ...
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD deals with false a falling wedge pattern breakout
NEO is leading the cryptocurrency market in reversals on the day. From an opening price of $11.28, NEO is exchanging hands at $10.76. However, this after touching an intraday high of $11.37.
Cardano market overview: Travala adds ADA, market reaction muted
Cardano announced a huge partnership with Travala, the world’s leading cryptocurrency-friendly hotel booking service. In a press release, Travala said: Adding ADA as a payment option is envisaged ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.