Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls need to overcome resistance at $10,900 to re-enter the $11,000-level

- BTC/USD plummeted from $11,390 to $10,865 this Tuesday.
- Currently, BTC/USD has fallen further to 10,825 in the early hours of Wednesday.
Bitcoin has had an extremely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price of the asset fell from $11,390 to $10,865. So far, BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Wednesday, as the price fell further to 10,825. The hourly breakdown shows us that BTC/USD fell from $11,250 to $10,805 within five hours. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a strong resistance level at $10,900, which the bulls will need to overcome to re-enter the $11,000-zone.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
$10,900 has the 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5), 1-week pivot point support 1 and 15-min Bollinger band middle curve. The strongest resistance level is at $11,240, which has the SMA 10, 1-day pivot point support 1 and 1-day previous low.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $10,800 and $10,650. $10,800 has no confluences detected, while $10,650 has the 1-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
