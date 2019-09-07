BTC/USD went from 10,580 to $10,315 this Friday. It is currently trading around $10,355.

The daily confluence detector only shows one resistance level of note at $10,630.

Bitcoin had a bearish Friday after the bulls lost steam near the $11,000-level. The asset has dropped from 10,580 to $10,315. Currently, BTC/USD has gone up to $10,355 so far this Saturday. The hourly breakdown shows that BTC/USD plummetted from $10,890 to $10,280 within an hour, before recovering around $10,430. The bears and bulls continued their tug of war before the price settled around $10,355.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

There are two healthy support levels on the downside at $10,050 and $10,215. The $10,050 level has the 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the 1-day pivot point support 1. $10,215 has the 4-hour previous low, 1-day previous low 1-day Bollinger band middle curve, and the 100-day simple moving curve (SMA 100).

On the upside, the only resistance level of note is at $10,635, which has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200 and the 1-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.



