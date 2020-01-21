Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD trapped between strong resistance and support levels - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD dropped from $8,704 to $8,624.75 this Monday.
- Currently, healthy support levels are at $8,630 and $8,600.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD faced two straight bearish days, taking it below the $9,000-level. This Monday, the price of BTC/USD fell from $8,704 to $8,624.75. Presently, the price of the asset has gone up to $8,645. The daily confluence detector shows us that the price is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels. If the bulls plan to re-enter the $9,000-zone, then they will have to overcome the resistance at $8,660, which has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 10, SMA 50 and SMA 200.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,630 and $8,600. $8,630 has the 15-min Previous Low, SMA 5 and SMA 10. Finally, $8,600 has the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day 38.2% and one-month 161.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors' Picks
BTC/USD trapped between strong resistance and support levels
