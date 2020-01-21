Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD trapped between strong resistance and support levels - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD dropped from $8,704 to $8,624.75 this Monday.

Currently, healthy support levels are at $8,630 and $8,600.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD faced two straight bearish days, taking it below the $9,000-level. This Monday, the price of BTC/USD fell from $8,704 to $8,624.75. Presently, the price of the asset has gone up to $8,645. The daily confluence detector shows us that the price is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels. If the bulls plan to re-enter the $9,000-zone, then they will have to overcome the resistance at $8,660, which has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 10, SMA 50 and SMA 200.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,630 and $8,600. $8,630 has the 15-min Previous Low, SMA 5 and SMA 10. Finally, $8,600 has the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day 38.2% and one-month 161.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

