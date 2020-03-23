Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD to surge to $7,000 after breaking $6,039 resistance – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price bulls are working hard to recover the ground above $6,000 in a bid to retest the $7,000 resistance zone.
- BTC/USD price lack of strong support hints that a freefall back to $5,000 is possible.
Bitcoin price is struggling to clear the resistance at $6,000 after falling victim to another bearish wave over the weekend. Looking back, the price recovery sharply from lows under $4,000 stepping above $5,000. Further bullish action tested at $6,000 twice but a breakout did not materialize until Friday last week when Bitcoin soared to test $7,000.
Meanwhile, the price is trading at $5,922 on Monday during the European trading hours. Bullish action has accrued gains of 1.8% on the day from $5,818 (opening value). An intraday high has been formed at $5,997 leaving $6,000 tested but unconquered. Besides, the existing trend is bearish amid shrinking volatility levels.
Bitcoin price confluence levels
Resistance one: $5,978 – Highlighted by the SMA five one-day.
Resistance two: $6,039.75 – Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper, Fibo 38.2% one week, BB 1-hour middle curve, previous high 4-hour and Fibo 38.2% one-day.
Resistance three: Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Support one: $5,856 – Highlights the previous low 15-mins and previous low one-hour.
Support two: $5,733 – Previous low one-day and the pivot point one-month support three.
Based on the above confluence levels, Bitcoin price is only one bump (resistance at $6,039) away from soaring to highs close to $7,000. However, if this resistance is not cleared chances are that a slide towards $5,000 is imminent in order to create fresh demand with buyers able to buy low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD flag pattern signals return to $5,000
Bitcoins price staged a recovery on Friday last week where it closed in on $7,000. However, the anticipated jump above $7,000 failed to materialized, allowing the sellers to get back into the driver seat. Over the weekend, Bitcoin continued with the retreat under $6,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD risks return to $0.12 after rejection at $0.1750
Ripple price is still struggling to stay afloat at $0.15 after suffering rejection at $0.1750 on Friday last week. The weekend session has been characterized by increased selling pressure where XRP explored lower levels towards the major support at $0.14.
ETH/USD holds above $120; why recovery past $300 could take months
Ethereum price is comfortably sitting above $120 following the most recent rejection at $152. Support at $140 and $130 failed to rise to the occasion as bears swung into action over the weekend.
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: Will BCH/USD follow this bearish pattern targeting $150?
Bitcoin Cash price incredibly shot up towards the end of last week to the extent that it touched $250. The gains occurred in tandem with a bullish action spearheaded by Bitcoin (BTC)’s approach to $7,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.