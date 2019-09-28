BTC/USD is consolidating above $8,000, the further upside is limited.

The critical resistance is seen on approach to $8,300.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound, with a short-term bullish bias. BTC/USD attempted a recovery above $8,200, but the upside seems to be limited at this stage. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,100, having gained 1.8% on a day-on-day basis.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Bitcoin bulls may have a hard time pushing Bitcoin price higher as a cluster of technical levels block their way to the North. We will need to see a sustainable move above $8,300 for the upside to gain traction, while the downside looks like a path of least resistance. Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.

Resistance levels

$8,300 - the upper line of one-hour Bollinger Band, the lower line of daily Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly;

$8,600 - Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2. Pivot Point one-month Support 1 the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band

$8,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly.

Support levels

$7,850 - the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band;

$7,750 - the lowest level of the previous week;

$7,400 - Pivot Point one-month Support 2.