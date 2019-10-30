Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD still struggling to break past $9,500 - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD is on course for charting a third straight bearish day.

There is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.

Bitcoin is on course for charting three straight bearish days as the price fell from $9,439 to $9,342 so far this Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that there is strong intraday resistance at $9,463.50, which the price is struggling to break above. Looking at the daily confluence detector, we can see that there are two resistance levels of note at $9,360 and $9,730. On the downside, there are no support levels of note.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

$9,730 has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and four-hour Bollinger band upper curve. $9,360 has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

