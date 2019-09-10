Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside

BTC/USD is currently priced at $10,340.35 following a bearish start to Tuesday.

Confluence detector shows a healthy resistance level blocking the path to 10,450.

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a healthy resistance level blocking path back to $10,450.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The strongest resistance level is at $10,450 which has the 1-hour previous high, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve and the 15-min Bollinger band upper curve. On the downside, the only support level of note is at $10,285. $10,285 has the 100-day simple moving average (SMA 100) curve and the 15-min Bollinger band lower curve.

