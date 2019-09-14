Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sandwiched between heavy lines of resistance and support

- BTC/USD went down from $10,379.75 to $10,326 in the early hours of Saturday.
- The price has five support levels on the downside.
Bitcoin has had a bearish start to Saturday wherein the price fell from $10,379.75 to $10,326. In the process, BTC/USD charted two bearish days in a row, wherein the price fell from $10,425 to $10,326. The hourly breakdown of Saturday shows us that the price achieved an intra-day high of $10,365, where it found resistance and fell.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The support levels are at $10,300, $10,275, $10,100, $10,055 and $9,975. $10,300 has the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50), 1-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 1-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 1-hour Bollinger band middle curve. $10,275 has the 15-min Bollinger band lower curve, while the $10,100 has the 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 1-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. $10,055 has the 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. Finally, $9,975 has the 1-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and 1-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
On the upside, the resistance levels are at $10,500 and $10,425. $10,500 has the 1-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger band upper curve. $10,425 has no confluences detected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
